Notable Friday Option Activity: FLO, TDOC, NAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), where a total of 13,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.5% of FLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 12,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FLO. Below is a chart showing FLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 24,876 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) saw options trading volume of 20,274 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,500 underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

