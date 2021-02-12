Notable Friday Option Activity: FL, TGT, CVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 14,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 25,044 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 62,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

