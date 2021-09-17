Markets
FL

Notable Friday Option Activity: FL, IHRT, UTHR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 21,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring September 24, 2021, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

iHeartMedia Inc (Symbol: IHRT) saw options trading volume of 5,736 contracts, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of IHRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,200 underlying shares of IHRT. Below is a chart showing IHRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 2,143 contracts, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FL options, IHRT options, or UTHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL IHRT UTHR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular