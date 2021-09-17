Notable Friday Option Activity: FL, IHRT, UTHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 21,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring September 24, 2021, with 7,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

iHeartMedia Inc (Symbol: IHRT) saw options trading volume of 5,736 contracts, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of IHRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 706,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,200 underlying shares of IHRT. Below is a chart showing IHRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 2,143 contracts, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FL options, IHRT options, or UTHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

