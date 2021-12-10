Notable Friday Option Activity: FIZZ, BBBY, ESTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 1,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 241,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 33,957 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,100 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 10,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIZZ options, BBBY options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

