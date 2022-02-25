Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, OSTK, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 5,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 573,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 32,471 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 8,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,700 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 76,325 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

