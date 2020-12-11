Notable Friday Option Activity: FIT, WBA, EQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fitbit Inc (Symbol: FIT), where a total of 16,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of FIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of FIT. Below is a chart showing FIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 42,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 4,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 24,092 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

