Notable Friday Option Activity: FISV, XLRN, ENR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total of 18,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. (Symbol: XLRN) options are showing a volume of 2,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of XLRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of XLRN. Below is a chart showing XLRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) saw options trading volume of 2,995 contracts, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ENR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,600 underlying shares of ENR. Below is a chart showing ENR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

