Notable Friday Option Activity: FICO, LOW, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 1,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 108,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 27,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 3,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,000 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 21,585 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

