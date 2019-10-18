Notable Friday Option Activity: FEYE, WDFC, ALLK

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total of 30,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 18,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) saw options trading volume of 3,275 contracts, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

