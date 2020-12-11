Notable Friday Option Activity: FEYE, FGEN, DD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE), where a total volume of 38,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,400 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) saw options trading volume of 4,194 contracts, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.1% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,400 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) options are showing a volume of 27,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 10,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

