Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, MTSI, USPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 19,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 27, 2020, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) saw options trading volume of 2,802 contracts, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) options are showing a volume of 676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

