Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, META, HD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 220,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1291.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 18,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 358,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 39,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 39,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

