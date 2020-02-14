Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, LPSN, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 18,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

LivePerson Inc (Symbol: LPSN) options are showing a volume of 3,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of LPSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of LPSN. Below is a chart showing LPSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 13,741 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, LPSN options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

