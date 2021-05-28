Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, AAP, AZO

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 20,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 5,094 contracts, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,232 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1395 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 45 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1395 strike highlighted in orange:

