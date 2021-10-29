Notable Friday Option Activity: FB, RKT, ATEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 758,964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 75.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 275.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 103,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 92,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 253.1% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN) options are showing a volume of 10,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244.3% of ATEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of ATEN. Below is a chart showing ATEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, RKT options, or ATEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.