Notable Friday Option Activity: FB, BBBY, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 423,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 216.2% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 43,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 266,206 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 206.9% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 26,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 149,028 contracts, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares or approximately 191.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

