Notable Friday Option Activity: F, UNH, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 618,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 61.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 90.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 44,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 24,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 348,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 23,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, UNH options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

