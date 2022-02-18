Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: F, MGM, ULTA

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 505,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 63,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 26,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 9,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

F MGM ULTA

Stocks Options

