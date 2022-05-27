Notable Friday Option Activity: F, KLAC, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 277,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 28,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 21,900 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 11,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

