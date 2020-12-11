Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, ULTA, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 17,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,083 contracts, representing approximately 808,300 underlying shares or approximately 71% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 11, 2020, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 54,553 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

