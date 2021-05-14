Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, MPC, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 13,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 25,553 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 62,647 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 5,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, MPC options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.