Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, DIS, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 22,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,500 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 85,650 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 20,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 7,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, DIS options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

