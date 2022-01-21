Notable Friday Option Activity: EXP, MARA, SWTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), where a total volume of 2,833 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 283,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.8% of EXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of EXP. Below is a chart showing EXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 115,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 4,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 451,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
