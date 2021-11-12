Notable Friday Option Activity: EXC, LYV, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), where a total of 71,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.2% of EXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 56,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of EXC. Below is a chart showing EXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 27,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 120.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 46,992 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 118.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXC options, LYV options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.