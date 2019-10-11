Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: EXAS, QRVO, PVAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total of 10,143 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 5,086 contracts, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn Virginia Corp (Symbol: PVAC) options are showing a volume of 1,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of PVAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of PVAC. Below is a chart showing PVAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

