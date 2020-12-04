Notable Friday Option Activity: EXAS, LB, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total volume of 6,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 20,108 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 139,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 9,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 971,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXAS options, LB options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

