Notable Friday Option Activity: EW, PYPL, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW), where a total volume of 12,441 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of EW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of EW. Below is a chart showing EW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 73,423 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 26,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $103 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $103 strike highlighted in orange:
