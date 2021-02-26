Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, STNE, RWT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 69,704 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 293.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 31,826 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 185.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 13,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) saw options trading volume of 20,691 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 141.9% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

