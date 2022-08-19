Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, CRM, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 22,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 21,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 11,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, CRM options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
