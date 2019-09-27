Notable Friday Option Activity: ESS, WFC, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Essex Property Trust Inc (Symbol: ESS), where a total volume of 2,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 200,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of ESS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of ESS. Below is a chart showing ESS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 127,169 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 210,177 contracts, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 70,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESS options, WFC options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.