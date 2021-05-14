Markets
EOG

Notable Friday Option Activity: EOG, JWN, LUV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 18,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 13,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 25,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, JWN options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOG JWN LUV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular