Notable Friday Option Activity: EOG, JWN, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 18,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 13,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 25,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, JWN options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

