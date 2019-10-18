Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: EOG, DVA, UAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 25,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) options are showing a volume of 9,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 4,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,600 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 16,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

