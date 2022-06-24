Notable Friday Option Activity: ENTG, REPL, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), where a total of 10,728 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.1% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 2,542 contracts, representing approximately 254,200 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 57,818 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

