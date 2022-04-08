Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, PNM, PIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 11,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) saw options trading volume of 3,372 contracts, representing approximately 337,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,600 underlying shares of PNM. Below is a chart showing PNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) options are showing a volume of 676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,800 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, PNM options, or PIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
