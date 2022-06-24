Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, CF, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 15,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 21,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 150,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 16,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
