Markets
ELY

Notable Friday Option Activity: ELY, Z, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total of 15,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 15,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 33,110 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ELY options, Z options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELYZUNH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular