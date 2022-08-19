Notable Friday Option Activity: ELY, Z, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total of 15,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 15,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 33,110 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

