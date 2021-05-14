Notable Friday Option Activity: ELY, GILD, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 9,784 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 978,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 34,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 1,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,600 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

