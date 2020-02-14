Notable Friday Option Activity: EL, ACN, EQIX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 10,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,700 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) options are showing a volume of 8,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) options are showing a volume of 1,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EL options, ACN options, or EQIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.