Markets
EIX

Notable Friday Option Activity: EIX, MU, MCK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total of 45,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.7% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 21,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 386,686 contracts, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares or approximately 182.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 19,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 11,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EIX options, MU options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX MU MCK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular