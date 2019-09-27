Notable Friday Option Activity: EIX, MU, MCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total of 45,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 228.7% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 21,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 386,686 contracts, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares or approximately 182.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 19,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 11,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EIX options, MU options, or MCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

