Notable Friday Option Activity: EHC, JBL, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), where a total volume of 3,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 3,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,957 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EHC options, JBL options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

