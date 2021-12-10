Notable Friday Option Activity: EHC, JBL, ADI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), where a total volume of 3,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of EHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of EHC. Below is a chart showing EHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 3,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 345,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 14,957 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 8,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,200 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EHC options, JBL options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

