Notable Friday Option Activity: ECPG, Z, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG), where a total volume of 2,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 208,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 16,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,742 contracts, representing approximately 874,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECPG options, Z options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

