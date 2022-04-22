Notable Friday Option Activity: EA, DG, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 7,438 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 859,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 287,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 15,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

