Notable Friday Option Activity: DXCM, TTWO, NDLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 4,319 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 4,772 contracts, representing approximately 477,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS) options are showing a volume of 1,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 138,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, TTWO options, or NDLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

