Notable Friday Option Activity: DXCM, CHTR, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 4,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 560,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 6,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 57,438 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, CHTR options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

