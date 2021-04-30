Markets
DXCM

Notable Friday Option Activity: DXCM, CHTR, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total of 4,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 560,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 6,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring June 11, 2021, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 57,438 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, CHTR options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM CHTR NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular