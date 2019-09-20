Notable Friday Option Activity: DXC, CERN, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 41,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 20,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) saw options trading volume of 12,254 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 6,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,900 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 17,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, CERN options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

