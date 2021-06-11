Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, LMT, DG

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 57,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 16,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 5,658 contracts, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 9,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, LMT options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

DVN LMT DG

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

