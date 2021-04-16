Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, RRGB, NKE

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,465 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 246,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 533,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (Symbol: RRGB) saw options trading volume of 1,413 contracts, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of RRGB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of RRGB. Below is a chart showing RRGB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 38,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 5,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

