Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, IRM, EMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 18,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 306% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 588,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 43,034 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 173.1% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 962,800 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 6,666 contracts, representing approximately 666,600 underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

