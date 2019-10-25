Notable Friday Option Activity: DPZ, AYR, VRRM

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 8,014 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 801,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 08, 2019, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Aircastle Ltd. (Symbol: AYR) options are showing a volume of 1,887 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of AYR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of AYR. Below is a chart showing AYR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) options are showing a volume of 6,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 872,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,300 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

