Notable Friday Option Activity: DOOR, BIG, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR), where a total of 2,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.3% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 149,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 21,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 181,894 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOOR options, BIG options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

