Notable Friday Option Activity: DOOR, BIG, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR), where a total of 2,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.3% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 149,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) options are showing a volume of 21,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 181,894 contracts, representing approximately 18.2 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOOR options, BIG options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

